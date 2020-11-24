Weather Blog: Light snow for last minute Thanksgiving preparations

Welp, stubborn clouds and upslope snow shower are putting a damper on what WAS looking like our sunniest day all week long! BOO!

That northwest wind is pushing up over the higher terrain dumping snow on the mountain peaks, but also bring a few early morning slick spots for commuters.

I’m expect that northwest wind to shift around noontime, finally allowing the snow showers and clouds to let up, giving way to that partly to mostly sunny forecast we’ve been chatting about all week. It’s a cold one too, with temperatures only climb into the upper 20’s to low 30’s with windchills in the upper teens and low 20’s.

Just as soon as the clouds clear out they are moving back in Tuesday night as a burst of light snow moves overhead for the first part of the day Wednesday with a dusting to 2 inches expected for most, 2-4″ in the higher elevations and in the Northeast Kingdom where the cold air will linger a bit longer.

Then we move into a quieter period for Wednesday afternoon, before another burst of rain (and a little bit of mixing for the colder hallows of the NEK) arrives by evening. That rain will fall overnight and into the first part of Thanksgiving, with most of the shower activity wrapped up by the time your sitting down around the dinner table.

Black Friday shopping? Expect some lingering cloud cover but mild temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley