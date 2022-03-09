Our midweek forecast will consist of increasing clouds, near seasonable temperatures, and some snow showers to wrap up the day. This morning, we’re beginning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly readings in the 20s. As we navigate into the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 30s with increasing clouds.

As temperatures reach their maximum potential today we will start to notice not only clouds beginning to increase, but also rain/snow showers breaking out from south to north. Light snow showers are expected near everywhere with the exception of the immediate Champlain Valley. The precipitation may stay as a light rain/snow mix during this event. Nevertheless, we’re monitoring the potential for a dusting to two inches north with pockets of 2-4″ across the mountains, southern VT, and southern NH.

Past the snowfall from today, we will warm up nicely through Thursday with highs rebounding well above average into the lower to middle 40s. However, enjoy the “spring break” on Thursday while you can because a more significant system will approach late Friday into Saturday. Rain/snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning will likely transition to heavy snow thereafter. High travel impacts and moderate snowfall totals are expected. Stay tuned and weather aware as this forecast continues to evolve throughout the week.