We’re beginning the work week with some mostly cloudy skies across the valleys and a few snow showers/flurries throughout the higher terrain. Those mountain snow showers will not add up to much throughout the morning and afternoon, but you will want to be cognizant of a few slick spots here and there. Otherwise, breaks of sunshine today will come with mostly cloudy skies and warming temperatures into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Late this evening through the overnight, we are monitoring a warm front that will nose north through our coverage area. Accompanying this warm front will be snow showers for northern NY, southern Quebec, and the Northeast Kingdom. In the valleys, temperatures will hover around or just above freezing as the front moves in. That will mean more of a rain/snow shower mix from the Champlain Valley to southern VT and NH. Snowfall totals will average a slushy trace in the lower elevations, a dusting to two inches in the NEK, two to four inches in Quebec, and four to eight inches in the Adirondacks (more so on the lower end of that range).

As that warm front dissipates Tuesday morning, a cold front will come slicing in from the north. It’s a weak cold front, but it will help to keep temperatures near seasonable averages (upper 30s) Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There may also be just a few rain/snow showers across central and southern VT as the front dissipates in southern New England Tuesday night. Thereafter, temperatures will begin to warm well above average through the end of the work week.