Red sky at morning… sailors take warning!

Our storm system is looming off to the west, leaving one more quiet and mild day Wednesday as temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Light precipitation overspreads the area after midnight Thursday, for most it’s snow, but temperatures are still above freezing in the valleys so those folks start with plain rain. Road get a little slick for the Thursday morning’s commute, but overall it’s still manageable.

Eventually the cold air settles in as temperatures fall Thursday, flipping any leftover rain drops to snow flakes by lunch time.

For the most part through the day the flakes are flying lightly, but begin to pick up in intensity towards the evening commute with bands of heavy snow falling at 1-2″/hour rotates in. Continuing through the early morning hours Friday… this is where we pick up the majority of the snow.

Friday AM’s commute will be difficult as road crews work to keep up with the snowfall rates, but things begin to settle down by mid-morning, with lingering snow showers persisting through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

You can cover our entire region with the forecast of 6-12″ but in northern portions of the North Country (away from the heavier bands) totals range from 6-8″ and in Southern Vermont and New Hampshire where some sleet and freezing rain mixes in 4-8″ is likely. Mountain peaks may find 12-18″ out of this event, great for the resorts!

Stay safe out there!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley