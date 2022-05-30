We will be wrapping up our Memorial Day weekend on a high note with heat, humidity, and sunshine. High pressure situated to our south and just off the Northeast coast will result in an above average temperature day. Many call today the “unofficial start to summer” and that does not ring more true than with today’s forecast.

This morning, temperatures are already in the 60s to low 70s alongside partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There may also be a stray shower or sprinkle across the higher terrain this morning and for the early afternoon. It’s important to note that there are no travel headaches to be concerned with if you are heading home from any holiday weekend road-trips.

Our afternoon of weather will offer up highs in the mid 80s, an uptick in humidity, and light south breezes of 5-15 mph. Again, there may be a stray sprinkle chance by the end of the day for the mountains but much of the North Country to the Upper Valley stays dry on this Memorial Day Monday. Overnight, a few fair weather clouds build in leading to what will be a bit more active of a weather pattern for midweek.

Tuesday, a trough of low pressure lowers out of Canada and may clip SE Quebec, the NEK, and portions of northern New Hampshire with early morning downpours. Otherwise, many of us will remain dry until a warm front arrives later in the afternoon. That warm front will allow for the slight chance of a stray downpour or storm from northern NY to southern VT tomorrow. However, the better chance for more widely scattered showers and storms arrives for midweek as a cold front collapses across New England. Severe weather threats look to be limited now, but we’ll keep a close eye on the forecast as it continues to evolve.