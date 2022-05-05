We are about to enter a bright and beautiful stretch of weather today through much of next week. It’s thanks to an area of high pressure that continues to filter in from the north. That positioning to the north will lead to a few below average temperature days before readings rebound well above average through next week. This morning, temperatures are fairly seasonable to start the day with much of the North Country and Upper Valley waking up to readings in the 30s and 40s. To accompany the seasonable temperatures are a few fair weather clouds and valley fog so be sure to take it slow and drive safe.

The afternoon will offer up nothing but sunshine, dry weather, and warming temperatures. Highs will achieve the upper 50s to middle 60s with the coolest of air to be found across eastern Vermont and western New Hampshire. Make sure to get out and enjoy the day in some way or another even if it is just stepping outside to get some fresh air. Overnight, skies remain clear and lows drop back into the 30s and 40s.

Friday through the weekend will feature lots of sunshine from central Vermont and points north. For southern Vermont and New Hampshire, there will be a bit more cloud cover through the upcoming weekend simply because of a stalled low sitting off the New England Coast. It will continue to throw back cloud cover to our southern communities tomorrow and Saturday with partial clearing by Mother’s Day. Temperatures will reside in the 60s to low 70s all weekend long with not a drop of rain to spare.

Next week, our 8-14 day temperature outlook has been indicating a massive warm up with summer-like feels. Temperatures are slated to rise well above average early next week with a couple of 70s for Monday and Tuesday followed by an 80 degree day on Wednesday.