Tonight: Scattered showers and embedded heavier downpours begin to exit as we move past midnight, and other than a few spots of drizzle were drying out heading into the morning commute. Morning lows dip into the lower 40’s.

Friday: Dry to start, with the chance for off and on mountain snow showers and valley rain showers picking up by mid to late morning… continuing through the evening. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 40’s

Saturday: A few morning clouds especially in the Kingdom, full sunshine across the board by afternoon as temperatures climb to near 50.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a mix of rain and snow showers especially in southern zones. Temperatures in the upper 40’s