Weather Blog: Nearby front leaves Thursday’s forecast gray and showery

Boy did we see some wild weather yesterday! Check out these photos from Quechee, Vt. That storm rolled through the region with strong straight line winds likely upwards of 60 mph… Still nearly 400 folks without power in Windsor county as of 8 am Thursday morning.

While those strong storms have cleared out of the region, the front that fired them off is still lingering nearby, leaving us a cloudy, damp, cool and gray forecast for the rest of the day. It’s preventing the drier air from working in, so despite a cooler start to the day, dewpoints are still a bit sticky.

Slowly but surely that front will sag into southern New England, but as it does another wave of low pressure will ride along that boundary bringing rain chances back into the region by early Friday Morning.

Showers will stick around for Friday, likely the wettest day of the holiday weekend, with steadier rain to the south and east, and scattered showers and storms for the North Country and Western Vermont.

Another developing low pressure system rides along the front for Saturday, bringing partly cloudy skies and the chance showers and even a few storms for the afternoon. Thankfully for the Burlington’s 3rd of July Fireworks celebration the chance for lightning and thunder should wane by evening, but spot showers can’t be ruled out!

If you don’t want to risk the rain on the 3rd of July but still want to catch all the action from the waterfront, Local 22 News (ABC) will be airing the firework’s display beginning at 9:30 PM! I’ll also be down on the waterfront, so if you’re in the area come say hi!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley