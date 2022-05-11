High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in what we call a “Rex Block” weather pattern. A “Rex Block” occurs when you have closed low pressure system to the west and to the east with high pressure sandwiched in between. Fortunately for us, high pressure is going to remain the main weather feature for New England over the next few days.

Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s this morning alongside a little bit of patchy frost across southern and eastern Vermont along with southern New Hampshire. A few valley locations could dip down to near freezing before daybreak, but the warm up happens fast today as light southerly breezes take hold.

Highs will soar into the middle to upper 70s and close to 80 degrees for much of the North Country and Upper Valley. Sunshine will prevail through the afternoon with east-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Remember when heading outdoors to enjoy the warm weather that pollen season is in full swing. The main allergens today include birch, oak, and maple. They are all exhibiting high counts of pollen and will continue to do so through at least the end of the week.

Navigating into Thursday’s forecast, we will likely break some old record highs set in place 50+ years ago. Sunshine, dry weather, southerly breezes, and high pressure will aid in getting temperatures into the middle to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. The heat streak continues into Friday with more records likely getting shattered to bits and pieces. Highs on Friday will near 90 degrees. Keep cool and enjoy the little, early taste of summer.