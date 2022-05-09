The weather blog for the next 5 to 7 days will likely remain very light in material because the forecast will only consist of two general themes. Those themes being dry weather and warming temperatures. This morning, we’re beginning the day with chilly readings in the 30s to low 40s alongside mostly clear skies. Southwest to northwest winds are averaging 5-10 mph, so wind chill is not a big factor. Nevertheless, you should consider bundling up.

The afternoon will offer up lots of sunshine, highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s, and northwest breezes of 5-10 mph. The entire day will remain dry so be sure to keep those plants watered and healthy by doing a bit of manual watering. By the way, those readings expected to be in the 70s today are about 5 to 8 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tuesday, we’ll rinse and repeat today’s forecast for tomorrow. Sunshine sticks around from start to finish with temperatures warming into the lower to middle 70s, if not upper 70s closer to the St. Lawrence River Valley. The heat and sunshine will accompany a departing high pressure system to our east.

As one high pressure system departs, another will take hold for the end of the week. High pressure emerging out of the Mid-Atlantic will help to pump in more heat, sunshine, AND humidity. We will not only turn hotter Thursday through Saturday with near record heat, but it will be feeling rather sticky with higher humidity. Moral of the story: Prepare the summer wardrobe and keep it readily available through the upcoming weekend. The next precipitation chance will not roll through until Sunday.