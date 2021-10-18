Weather Blog: Northwest wind keeps us cool and cloudy Monday

Today: A mix of some sunshine but mostly cloud cover as a north west wind pushes spot shower up over the higher terrain. Temperatures only climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s with a north west wind at 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few leftover sprinkles especially over the kingdom as morning lows dip back into the 30’s and low 40’s

Tuesday: Another day with some sunshine some cloud cover, and temperatures slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50’s. A spot sprinkle or shower is possible especially in the NEK and higher terrain.

Wednesday: More sunshine south, more cloud cover north, with above average temperatures in the low to mid 60’s

Thursday: Afternoon/Evening showers roll in as high temps climb to the mid 60’s

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley