Weather Blog: Northwest wind keeps us cool and cloudy Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A mix of some sunshine but mostly cloud cover as a north west wind pushes spot shower up over the higher terrain. Temperatures only climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s with a north west wind at 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few leftover sprinkles especially over the kingdom as morning lows dip back into the 30’s and low 40’s

Tuesday: Another day with some sunshine some cloud cover, and temperatures slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50’s. A spot sprinkle or shower is possible especially in the NEK and higher terrain.

Wednesday: More sunshine south, more cloud cover north, with above average temperatures in the low to mid 60’s

Thursday: Afternoon/Evening showers roll in as high temps climb to the mid 60’s

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog