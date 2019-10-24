Weather Blog: Not quite a perfect day… but close!

Kicking off the day Thursday on a wonderful note, with the sun shining down on clear skies across Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire!

It’s nearly a perfect day, but there is one little low-pressure system, out over the great lakes and moving into the northeast this afternoon. That will bring in a few more clouds and the slightest chance for a stray shower especially if you live near the internation border, or in parts of the North Country. Rainfall totals barely reach a 0.10″ in most spots

Friday gets underway with a mix of sun and clouds, and a few spot showers arrive by early afternoon. Again another batch of very light rain, with rainfall totals up no more than a 0.10″. Rain ends overnight and sunshine breaks out for Saturday, which happens to be the pick of the weekend.

Sunday, unfortunately, another low-pressure system moves over the northeast, this time with heavy rain and blustery winds. Rainfall totals to the south reach up to an inch, especially in our southern counties.

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley