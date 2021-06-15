Weather Blog: One more day of storms before we finish off the week with sunshine

It’s a cloudy but dry start to Tuesday, although it won’t stay that way all day. Another frontal boundary is sagging southward into an atmosphere that just like yesterday- is ripe for showers and storms. But just like yesterday these storms aren’t expected to be too strong, but some could feature small hail, gusty winds and the typical heavy rain and rumbles of thunder.

Once those storms clear out our winds switch to the north and west helping drier air to drain in, clearing out the clouds and allowing Wednesday to start off mostly sunny!

We’re sunny for the rest of the work week- Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday as temperatures creep into the upper 70’s nearing 80 degrees.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley