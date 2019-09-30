Weather Blog: One more quiet day before a very unsettled stretch of weather rolls in

Monday is starting off beautifully! Blue skies and sunshine, it’s an all-around gorgeous day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s!

Unfortunately for us, that weather isn’t sticking around for very long as rain is moving in for the rest of the workweek.

Here’s how things are shaping up:

Tonight: Increasing clouds from the west with a couple of scattered showers after midnight. Low to mid 50’s

Tuesday: A few scattered showers early in the morning, with another batch of heavier downpour by afternoon and evening. Breezy with winds S @ 15-25 with gusts to 30 mph especially in the Champlain and Saint Lawerence Valley. Low 70’s

Wednesday: Scattered Rain showers early, drying out by the afternoon. Low 60’s

Thursday: Partly sunny and dry to start, rain moves in again by evening. Mid 50’s

Friday: Rain to start the day, exiting the region by afternoon. Mid 50’s

Saturday: Finally some sunshine! Mostly sunny. 60’s