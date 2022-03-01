A warm front lifting into Canada will help spread about some flurries to the north country and all the way down to our southern zones today. However, it won’t be as cold as yesterday with highs achieving the upper 20s to low 30s alongside a breezy south wind of 25-35 mph.

As we navigate toward the evening commute home, you will want to be sure to take it extra easy as those few flurries from the day evolve into light to moderate snow showers.

A dusting to 2 inches is expected in the valleys with the mid slopes and higher terrain averaging 4-8 inches overall. The snowfall will make for a slick commute home and a slippery Wednesday morning drive. Stay safe and weather aware on the roadways over the next 24 hours.