Weather Blog: Quiet for Thanksgiving as our first winter storm of the season rolls in for Friday

Shhhh!!!!! Don’t scare the quiet Thanksgiving weather away! We’ve definitely had some wild weather for Turkey Day in past years. I remember back in 2018 FREEZING on Church St. trying to ask folks about the cold weather… and nobody would give me an interview!

But other than a spot sprinkle or flurry, we are sticking with the cloud cover and mild temperatures in the mid 40’s

The calm before our first storm of the season… Winter Storm Watches are in place for northern Vermont and the North Country- especially for the higher terrain.

Heres how things play out-

A few sprinkles or showers work in overnight, otherwise heading home from dinner tonight should be easy going…

By 7 AM Friday rain has overspread the region and is begin to flip to snow in the higher mountain peaks as colder air works in behind our front. Snow levels will dip further and further into the valleys through the afternoon, with the heaviest snow falling overnight and through early Saturday.

Saturday morning things are coming to an end, with the flakes becoming more confined to the higher terrain. Totals range from a dusting to 3″ for the Champlain Valley, 6-8″ for northern portions of the NEK and 1-3″ for southern portions of the NEK and south into the Upper Valley along I-91. 3-5″ are in the cards for the Adirondacks, with higher totals in northern portions of Franklin County.

Happy Thanksgiving!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley