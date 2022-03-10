There really will not be much to write home about when it comes to the overall weather pattern for the next 36 hours or so. We will reside in between disturbances today through early Friday morning resulting in spring-like conditions all around. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 40s north with a few 50s south this afternoon alongside mostly cloudy skies and light south winds.

Friday’s forecast gets a bit more finicky as a warm front lifts north between the morning and evening hours with isolated rain/snow showers. Accumulations may add up a sloppy dusting to 2 inches during that time frame. Once that warm front lifts north, then all eyes turn to a developing coastal low.

The coastal low will be the primary instigator for our snowy Saturday forecast. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for now, but they will likely transition over to warnings by tomorrow. Current winter weather alerts are in effect Friday night through Sunday morning. During that time, we will watch rain/snow showers flop over to moderate to heavy snow most of Saturday. The system will wrap up after midnight on Saturday with just a few leftover snow flurries by Sunday.

This incoming snow storm is expected to bring about high travel impacts along with moderate to heavy snowfall totals. Across northern New York, we are expecting anywhere between 12-18″ with the exception of far eastern Clinton and Essex counties. Vermont will average a solid 4-8″, especially in the valleys. The higher elevations of the Greens and Whites will total 8-12″+. The farther east you shift into New Hampshire, the lesser snowfall you’ll find with totals of 2-4″+.