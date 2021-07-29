Weather Blog: Rain chances roll in later this evening

Ooohh it was a chilly start to the day! If you were up early you probably needed a little bit of a jacket as morning lows were in the 40’s and 50’s. Saranac Lake even dropped to 40 degrees!

Were warming up quickly though, already in the 60’s as of 9 AM! Afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s, so seasonable cool for this time of year (Normally we’re around 83 in Burlington)

The sunshine were seeing now isn’t long lived, as clouds and showers roll in for the afternoon. Those showers will develop into widespread rain later this evening continuing overnight before wrapping up by early Friday morning. Rainfall totals range between 0.5-1.0″ which will be beneficial for our drought as Burlington remains nearly 4 inches below our average for rain fall this year. Here is the latest drought monitor.

The heavier rain wraps up early Friday, but damp and drizzly conditions are persisting as winds remain under the north and west. We finally start to break the clouds in the valleys by afternoon, but it takes a little bit longer for folks in the Northeast Kingdom!

Happy Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley