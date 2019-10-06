Weather Blog: Rain showers return for Sunday

After a fabulous day on Saturday, rain is back into the forecast for Sunday!

Overnight tonight skies are relatively clear, which will allow are temperatures to once again fall back into the 30’s, even 20’s in some of our coldest spots.

Sunday starts off partly sunny, but clouds are on the increase and a few scattered rain showers move in after lunch. During the day for the most part rain shower stay pretty light, might be a smart idea to have the rain jacket handy in the car. It’s a breezy day with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s.

Sunday night expect rain showers to become more numerous, with the cold front swinging through the region. Temperatures fall to the 50’s

The work week starts off with light to moderate rain showers, with final rainfall totals reaching between 0.5-1.0″. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley