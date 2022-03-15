We are beginning our Tuesday forecast with a weak cold front pushing south across New England. That cold front is weakening as it continues to slide south, but attached to the back end of it is an energetic area of low pressure. That low pressure will follow a west to east track across southern New England today allowing for a soggier forecast for southern VT and NH.

Our main line of rain/snow showers in association with the cold front will fall apart by the mid-morning hours. This should give us a break from precipitation until the early afternoon. Thereafter, the rain/snow showers return from central VT/NH and points south. Temperatures will be hovering in the 40s/50s in the valleys with 30s/40s in the mountains; these temperature profiles will mean a rain/snow mix for the higher elevations and plain rain in the valleys. Rainfall totals will average a trace to 1/10″ north with as much as a 1/4″ south. Where the snow does stick (eastern VT and central/southern NH), there may be as much as a dusting to 2″.

Once today’s system squeaks by and exits to the east tonight, we then turn our attention to warmer times ahead for mid to late week. Breaks of sunshine return for Wednesday along with above average temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s north with some folks in southern VT/NH pushing the 60 degree mark. It looks as if many of us will flirt with the upper 50s to low 60s by Thursday afternoon, too. This late week warmth will be followed by a chillier/soggier weekend, so be sure to get some fresh air while you can.