What a wild week of weather it has been across the North Country and Upper Valley! We have experienced a flip flop between the feels of winter and spring for the last few days, so why not keep it up today, right? Temperatures this morning are very mild. Many of us reside in the 30s and 40s with leftover showers/downpours crossing through southern VT and NH. The rest of the coverage area remains cloudy, overcast, and damp with wet roadways to boot. Make sure to take it easy and slow as you trek off to school and work this morning.

The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, lingering rain showers (valleys) and snow showers (mountains), and highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. West-northwest winds will gather at 5-15 mph early on with gusts to 25 mph later in the day. All of the continued active weather for today can be attributed to a weakening trough of low pressure scooting by.

Leftover rainfall totals will average upwards of a 1/2″ south with 1/10″ north. Snowfall totals will vary from a dusting to two inches in the mid slopes to as much as 2-4″ across the higher terrain of the Adirondacks, Greens, and northern Whites.

Lastly, the weekend forecast! It doesn’t look too bad overall, but Saturday would definitely be the day to take advantage. Temperatures will flirt with 50 degrees to kick off the weekend with a mini area of high pressure flying through. That high pressure will help to provide sunshine, dry weather, and brisk northwest breezes to the forecast tomorrow. Nevertheless, it will be a great day to get some fresh air. Sunday, a new disturbance will slide south of the North Country and Upper Valley resulting in more clouds than sun and isolated rain showers. Make it a safe and wonderful weekend, everyone!