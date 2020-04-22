Weather Blog: Raw, cold and windy. One more unseasonable weather day Wednesday

I know, I know, It’s still April in Northern Vermont, but I’m SICK of the snow. Who’s with me?!

We are starting off this Wednesday with a few snow showers, some packing a bit of a punch with heavy snow and low visibility.

The chance for snow wraps up for most before noon (sorry NEK, it may take you guys a little longer) but we’re left with a raw day with temps in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, with blustery winds out of the north and west at 10-20 mph.

Overnight skies clear out, and temperatures fall back into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

More seasonable weather moves in for Thursday with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley