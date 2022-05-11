The first 80 degree day of the year for many this Wednesday! But if you feel just shy of the mark, you definitely will reach 80 if not surpass it tomorrow and Friday!

It’s another warm one Thursday, under mostly sunny skies we’re climbing nearly 20 degrees above where we should be for mid may… at least dewpoints remain comfortable in the 40’s and 50’s.

We’re heading towards the 90-degree mark Friday, under sunny skies, but a pop-up afternoon showers cant be rule out.

Stay cool and don’t forget about the pets!!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley