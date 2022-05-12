We remain under the influence of high pressure which is now beginning to pull off shore of the Northeast coast. As this process gets underway, we’ll notice a spike in heat and humidity over the next two days or so. This morning, we’re already starting off the day warmer than yesterday by a few degrees. Temperatures are in the 40s/50s this morning with sunny skies to boot.

Temperatures will warm in a hurry by the mid to late morning hours as we head for the 70s by then and eventually the upper 80s by the end of the day. Mostly sunny skies will accompany today’s warm up as south-southwest breezes average 5-10 mph.

Record high temperatures are expected to crumble apart or at least be tied in Burlington, Montpelier, Massena, Plattsburgh, St. Johnsbury, and Saranac Lake. Lastly, today’s above average highs will likely come with tolerable humidity. Plan on it turning a bit muggier tomorrow through the weekend.

Speaking of tomorrow, we go even hotter to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be a deceiving start to the day as clouds work in first thing for the morning, but they will fade away by the late morning and early afternoon.

Thereafter, temperatures will spike above average and humidity will begin to rise. We’ll call your Friday forecast sunny, hot, and muggy with records likely to be broke or tied in Burlington, Montpelier, Massena, Plattsburgh, St. Johnsbury, and Saranac Lake.

As for the weekend forecast, a sneak peek shows Saturday as the pick of the weekend. Saturday will feature increasing clouds, a stray mountain shower/storm, and highs in the mid 80s. Meanwhile, Sunday’s forecast will offer up more widely scattered showers and storms especially for the afternoon/evening. Highs will achieve the upper 70s to low 80s to conclude the weekend.