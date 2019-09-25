Weather Blog: Roller coaster ride of rain and sunshine to end the week

It might be a cloudy start…

But SUNSHINE will come bursting out from behind the clouds this afternoon, making for a beautiful Wednesday. The NEK and higher elevations may take a few extra hours to clear out, temps climb to near 70°

After a little bit of sunshine Wednesday, the cloud cover moves right back in overnight, as a cold front moves on in. A few stray showers will riddle the radar early Thursday morning but become more numerous by afternoon. Rainfall totals won’t be over 0.25″ with a rumble of thunder or two not out of the question.

The front is quick to clear the region and sunshine is right back into the forecast for Friday… I severed up the beautiful weather for my birthday, you’re welcome!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

