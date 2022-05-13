TGIF and happy Bow Tie Friday, friends. We have a barn burner of a forecast in store for today and it will likely come with a bit more humidity than yesterday. This morning, you can already feel the warmth and stickiness in the air. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s/60s with smooth sailing conditions and clear visibility. As we move into the mid-morning, temperatures will hover in the mid 70s and already close to 80 degrees.

On that pace, we’re on schedule to crush several high temperature records at our major weather reporting stations in the North Country, Champlain Valley, Upper Valley, and Northeast Kingdom. Readings will roast their way through the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon alongside dew point temperatures in the 60s. That will make for a hot and muggy second half of the day with a wee bit of haziness to boot. The haziness filters through as wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere passes by. It could make for a beautiful sunset this evening.

The weekend forecast turns a bit more active as a warm front lifts through the area on Saturday with added cloud cover, slightly “cooler” temperatures, and a stray mountain shower/storm. High temperatures will crack the lower to middle 80s on what will be, generally, a dry day of weather to kick off the weekend.

Sunday’s weather becomes more wishy-washy as a cold front approaches New England. That cold front moving in from the west will mean a partly to mostly cloudy morning followed by a showery and stormy afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely with a few of those storms having the potential to turn strong. Any one strong storm could produce wind gusts in excess of 50 mph with frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Needless to say, the pick of the weekend will be Saturday but the rain is very welcomed after what has been a very dry stretch of weather.