Weather Blog: Seasonable temperatures fall well below average for the weekend

Not a bad start to the day Wednesday, despite a few spots getting a spring frost as temperatures fell below freezing overnight.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, as temperatures climb to near average but fall just a few degrees short. (Average high temperature in BTV is 64°)

Overnight a low-pressure system passes over the Cape and Islands and brings southern zones a few stray showers, while northern zones stay dry with just a couple more clouds.

Those clouds are on the way out by sunrise and Thursday’s forecast is a copy and paste forecast from Wednesday, except for a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures also make a run towards the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Friday: Rain and snow showers as temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Saturday: Rain and snow showers as temperatures only climb to the low to mid 40’s feeling very chilly!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

