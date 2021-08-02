Weather Blog: Settling into a sunny stretch to start the week

We are wrapping up the rain chances, fizzling out the clouds and bringing in the sunshine for the afternoon!

There are a few spot showers left on the board, especially near the NEK and the mountain peaks, but for the most part the rain has ended and the blue skies are starting to peak out!

By afternoon were looking at partly to mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s, still slightly cooler than average for this time of year.

Overnight we remain mostly clear, but a few areas of patchy fog develops by daybreak as temperatures fall to the 50’s and 40’s.

Tuesday forecast looks mostly sunny with temperatures nearing 80!

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley