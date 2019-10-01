Weather Blog: Settling into an unsettled weather pattern

It has arrived! Rain showers started early this morning, and now another batch is waking the North Country up a lot of lightning and heavy rain.

These showers are kicked up by a warm front, attached to a low-pressure system to our north. As we move into the warm sector of this storm, a southerly breezy kicks up between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph and begins to channel in some very warm and muggy air into the region.

The cold front with this low-pressure system is following close behind, bring our region showers and storm later this afternoon through the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats.

Behind the cold front, temperatures are chilly, only reaching the upper 50’s for Wednesday. Speaking of Wednesday, we start out the day with a few lingering showers especially in our southernmost counties, but a bit of sunshine eventually pokes out by the late afternoon.

Thursday gets underway with a bit of morning sunshine, but rain pushes in once again by evening.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley