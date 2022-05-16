We have a super busy start to the work week to discuss as a dense fog dissipates this morning giving way to another hazard for the afternoon. That hazard being, strong to severe thunderstorms. Before the storms arrive, filtered sunshine will help to warm temperatures to near 80 degrees by lunchtime all as humidity trends upwards. South winds will average 5-15 mph.

The early afternoon will offer up a stray strong/severe storm for the spine of the Greens and for the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. The active weather will bust hot onto the scene along a cold front which is set to arrive in earnest by the mid to late afternoon. Between the heat, humidity, and instability there will be plenty of juice in the atmosphere to get strong to severe storms fired up.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal to as high as an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for the area. The biggest threat for severe storms are outlined in the slight and enhanced risk zones. Those are highlighted in yellow and orange shading. That’s where we expect the biggest threat for hazards such as damaging wind gusts (50+ mph), heavy rain, and localized flash flooding. For northern and eastern New Hampshire, the severe threat dwindles past sunset. That’s why a marginal risk of severe weather has been issued for parts of Grafton and Coos counties. Rainfall totals will tally 1/2″ to 1″+ with heftier amounts in stronger storms and heavier downpours.

Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will trail by in association with our latest system. It will result in a few, lingering showers throughout the day along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The bigger story behind today’s front will be the big cool down with highs settling back into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.