Tonight: Scattered showers are rolling in, featuring a few embedded heavier downpours. Temperatures overnight dip back into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Rain will overspread the radar for the morning commute, with a few embedded heavier downpours. As we move towards lunch-time the rain will depart the region, taking the clouds with it and leaving behind a sunny finish to the afternoon. Top temperatures reach the upper 50’s nearing 60 degrees

Wednesday: Dry to start with scattered popcorn showers rolling in by afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 60’s

Thursday: Afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures climb to the mid 60’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley