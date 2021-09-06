Weather Blog: Showers and storms roll through for Labor Day

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms rolling through the region from late morning into early afternoon. Some storms may pack a punch primarily with gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Tonight: Showers comes to and end and skies are partly to mostly clear with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70’s

Wednesday: A weak line of showers and storms rolling through for the morning. Breezy with afternoon shower and storms rolling through the region as temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Have a great Labor Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley