Weather Blog: Showers and storms roll through for Labor Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms rolling through the region from late morning into early afternoon. Some storms may pack a punch primarily with gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Tonight: Showers comes to and end and skies are partly to mostly clear with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70’s

Wednesday: A weak line of showers and storms rolling through for the morning. Breezy with afternoon shower and storms rolling through the region as temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Have a great Labor Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog