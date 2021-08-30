Weather Blog: Showers roll through this morning, sunshine breaks out by afternoon

Just before 9 AM and we have quiet a bit of action on the radar, with showers and thunderstorms rumbling through ahead of a cold front that passes by this afternoon.

Although these storms are below severe limits, some of them are packing a bit of a punch with heavy rain, low visibility and a few rumbles of thunder. These will clear out quickly this afternoon, leaving behind partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the mid 80’s in the broad valleys.

Dewpoint will be creeping down behind the front as our winds shift to the north and west. Overnight expect partly to mostly clear skies and patchy fog developing by daybreak.

Pleasant weather on tap for both Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures are seasonable in the mid to upper 70’s. Wednesday does come with a few more high clouds ahead of the approaching remnants of Ida.

The latest update on Ida has it as a weak tropical storm with winds of 45 MPH moving to the north at about 8 MPH. Here at home, we’re expecting most of the precipitation with Ida’s remnants to stay to our south, but a little wobble north could mean Southern Vermont see some showers Thursday. Something we’re keeping an eye on!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley