Weather Blog: Showers rotate in for Thursday night

Today: We’re seeing a few pokes of sunshine to start the day but clouds increase by afternoon. Expect a few light rain showers as you head home from work, right around dinner-time. Temperature climb to the low to mid 50’s

Tonight: Scattered rain showers, with a couple of heavier downpours. Rainfall totals between 0.25-0.5″ as temperatures fall back into the 40’s

Friday: A few scattered showers to start the day (A couple of mountain flakes too!) but expect decreasing clouds through the afternoon, chilly temps in the mid 50’s and winds out of N @ 10-15 mph.

Saturday: The perfect leaf-peeping day! Mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid 50’s

Sunday: A few scattered showers early, more widespread rain overnight. Partly sunny, with temps in the low 60’s.

Monday: Rain. Mid 60’s

