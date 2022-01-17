Roads are in rough shape as the snow continues to fall- at times heavy. That combined with breezy easterly wind are creating white out conditions in some spots!

Just past 9 AM and some dry air has begun to work in, tapering the snow off for parts of the North Country and Northeast Kingdom.

Snow will continue to taper off to snow showers later this morning, even briefly flipping to some sleet and plain rain, before we end as snow later this evening as our winds shift to the north and west.

We’ve received a couple snowfall report as of 8:30 AM, and Saint Lawrence County has been the jackpot so far!

Another 2 to 4 inches is possible before this system pulls away… close to 6 inches in some of the mountain peaks.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley