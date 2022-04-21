The rain chances are slowly wrapping up this evening, ending as the cold front passes by just after midnight. Morning lows are dipping back into the 30’s and 40’s

Just like we saw Wednesday, the clouds are trying very hard to hang on Friday morning. But with an area of high pressure building in, it’s a loosing battle with some big breaks of blue sky appearing by afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid 50’s, with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

It’s a sunny start to Saturday, with clouds and a few spot shower moving in by late afternoon. Temperatures only reach the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Showers end as we head toward daybreak and the clouds are holding on for Sunday’s forecast.

Have a great evening!