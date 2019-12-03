Weather Blog: Snow finally wraps up, but another round rolls in Wednesday

Finally! The snow is wrapping up! Woohoo. In places like Bennington and Windham Counties, the flakes have been flying for over 24 hours! Here are just a couple of snow totals from Vermont!

There is the slightest chance for a few flurries this afternoon, especially if you live in the Northeast Kingdom, as our low-pressure system finally departs from the Gulf of Maine.

Some spots in the North Country and the Champlain Valley actually break into a bit of sunshine for today, but that dry weather isn’t long-lived.

Another upper-level disturbance rolls through Wednesday, bringing with it the chance for snow showers. Don’t worry, we’re not expecting more than a quick dusting with that system as temperatures climb to the mid 30’s.

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley