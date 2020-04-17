Weather Blog: Snow for some, giving way to a bit of Saturday sunshine

Today: A mix of sunshine and clouds, with a few snow showers mixed in. Temperatures climb to the mid 40’s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with snow showers moving in around midnight from the south and west. Southern Vermont can expect the highest totals, anywhere between a dusting to 2 inches, with the southern mountain peaks closing in on 4 inches. North of Montpelier can expect little to no accumulations. Temperatures falling to the low 30’s.

Saturday: Snow showers to start wrapping up by late morning, and giving way to a little bit of afternoon susnhine. Temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Sunday: Dry and partly sunny to start, with light rain showers moving in by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s

Monday: A few left over rain showers. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50’s

