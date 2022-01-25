An interesting feature on our radar this morning… a meso-low (in the shape of a coma) has developed off of Lake Ontario and is packing a punch as it rolls to the east bringing poor visibility less than a 1/2 mile and a quick inch of snow!

Road conditions aren’t terrible, nothing we haven’t dealt with before… still take it easy, and use extra caution when stopping/turning.

We keep the chance for scattered snow showers through early afternoon before thing wrap up and clouds begin to clear out.

Overnight our wind shift to the northwest allowing for cold air to begin to drain in! It’s a bitter start to Wednesday with morning lows in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills feeling more like 15 to 25 degrees below zero!

And the worst part is our afternoon high temperatures remain in the single digits on either side of zero! BRRR! Tons of sunshine though!

Have a great day!