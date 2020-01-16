Weather Blog: Snow wraps up, and the cold settles in

How was your morning drive? Did it take any longer than normal? Any roads folks should avoid? Across the region, roads have been terrible, and visibility near zero!

Traveling out and about please be sure to take it slow, leave enough space between you and the car in front of you, leave enough time to get to your destination safely.

We are just getting started with this system, but here is a look at some of the totals already being reported.

Through the afternoon snow will slowly become more confined to the higher elevations and skies will begin to clear out for the evening. Winds are blustery out of the North and West at 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue through the evening drive.

That NW breeze is ushering arctic air straight from the north and temperatures through the afternoon will plummet into the teens… single digits BELOW zero by Friday Morning! BRRRRR

Snow is moving in for the weekend.. stay with us for the latest on how much we could see!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley