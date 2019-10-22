Weather Blog: Soaking rain Tuesday Night

Although a few spots are seeing a bit of light rain early this morning, most will stay dry through the early afternoon. Winds will be blustery, out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts 25 mph+.

Here is the timeline on this evening’s rain:

Saint Lawerence Valley rain showers arrive for you just after lunchtime.

North Country it arrives just in time for the evening commute.

As for the Champlain Valley, dry weather sticks around until after sunset.

Rain will be moderate, with a few heavier embedded downpours. If you travel overnight, watch out for ponding on the roadways, keep in mind the risk for hydroplaning. Rainfall totals as Wednesday morning arrives will range between a 0.5″-1.0″

The good news is most of the heavy rain moves out Wednesday morning, in time for the morning drive. Still a wet one, but those windshield wipers won’t be working quite as hard.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley