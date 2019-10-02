Weather Blog: Soggy start to Wednesday with heavy rain and flooding

Did you hear the rain last night? Boy was it heavy at times, with many spots in the Northeast Kingdom picking up over two inches of water! Check it out!

No surprise the East Branch of the Passumpsic River is one of the local rivers at flood stage Wednesday morning. The Missisquoi is also spilling over its banks on to roads in Troy.

Over in Lyndon, the two typical flooding spots have water over the road: the intersection of Rt. 5, 114 and 122 near the old LynBurke Motel, as well as near the Miller Run Bridge and Airport Road on Rt. 122. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!

Photo from Adam Froehlig

Photo from Lillie Farrell

See those current temperatures? That’s it… that’s as warm as we get today. The cold front that brought all of that rain last night, is dragging in much cooler and drier air from the north. We may even sneak out some sunshine this afternoon!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley