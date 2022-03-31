Talk about some major weather whiplash from yesterday into today. It was a cool day of weather we enjoyed yesterday with some partly to mostly cloudy skies and readings in the 40s. Today, a warm front lifting north has already enabled temperatures to start in the 30s to low 40s across the North Country and Upper Valley. However, roadways are a bit wet/slick to start the day as a light wintry mix (mountains) and rain showers move through. Another big weather story this morning are those south winds gusting upwards of 30 mph. Take it easy for your morning commute and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel.

The afternoon will offer up a few isolated rain showers from lunchtime and thereafter. Highs will manage the upper 50s to middle 60s from the North Country to the Upper Valley to Southern Vermont and New Hampshire. It will be a warm and steamy day of weather with dewpoint temperatures rising into the 50s. The heat and minor levels of humidity will be riding out ahead of a cold front that is set to slice through New England tonight.

That cold front will arrive late this evening through the overnight with heavier downpours, gustier winds, and even a few thunderstorms. Flashes of lightning and a couple claps of thunder cannot be ruled out around bedtime. The heavier downpours and thunderstorms will begin to exit after midnight, but not before leaving behind a trail of moderate rainfall totals on the order of 0.5″ to 1″+.

Lastly, as we head into the end of the work week. A trough of low pressure will pass us by with a few rain/snow showers during the day. Highs will top out in the mid 40s. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the 20s and 30s allowing any leftover precipitation to change over to snow showers. A dusting to two inches is expected in the mid slopes with as much as 4″ in the high slopes and peaks of the ‘Dacks, Greens, and Whites.