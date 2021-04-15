Weather Blog: Soggy Thursday, Snowy Friday for some

Just after 7:30 AM and we are already seeing some heavy downpours that are surging north through the Champlain Valley.

We’ll keep that chance for scattered showers and heavier downpours, especially in Western Vermont and New York through the morning, slowly creeping east and encompassing the rest of the region by afternoon.

For most, today’s precipitation will remain as rain, but in the highest mountain peaks the transition to snow will begin, especially above 2000 ft. as we head past sunset

Overnight as more cold are filters in those snow levels will fall to above 1000 ft. making travel tricky, especially as you head over the higher terrain.

The flakes will be flying outside out valleys early Friday morning, making for a tricky commute depending on where you’re headed (obviously if you’re commute remains in the CPV than you’re only seeing rain)

Totals are still highly dependent on elevations- 6-10″ (even a few spots nearing a foot) for the mountain peaks, 3-6″ for the mid-slopes above 1500″ and about a dusting to an inch in the valleys below 1000 ft.









A good gulp of rain too from this system! Rainfall totals nearing an inch and a half- very beneficial with a low risk for flooding!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley