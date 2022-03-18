We are starting off our Friday with some more widespread fog and widespread warmth. Temperatures are cooling off into the 40s to kick off the day, but it comes with dense fog across southern and eastern Vermont. Patchy fog is commonplace across the North Country and Upper Valley; make sure to drive safe and keep a good distance between you and the car in front of you.

Fog will dissipate by the mid to late morning hours giving way to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon along with highs in the 50s to low 60s. There will be more cloud cover across the North Country and more sunshine in southern VT and NH; essentially, it will be a reversed forecast from yesterday. South to north winds will be sustained at 5-15 and may help to kick up a stray mountain sprinkle/shower by late in the day.

As we navigate into the weekend forecast there are many things to consider as we have a new disturbance arriving. First, a warm front will lift through the area late tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain is expected for a majority of the North Country, Upper Valley, and our southern zones. HOWEVER, there will likely be a wintry mix in the northern Greens and Whites. There may also be mixing and icing in parts of the Northeast Kingdom and the valleys of central/northern NH where cold air is expected to linger a bit longer. This will lead to a light, if not moderate glaze of ice Saturday morning making for dangerous travel conditions.

By Saturday afternoon, we all warm up above freezing allowing for a transition to rain showers. Showers will continue through the early afternoon with a break in the action for the early evening. Nevertheless, a final cold front will come marching through Saturday night into Sunday morning with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Thereafter, the only issue for Sunday will be leftover rain/snow showers. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals will average 0.75″ to 1.50″. We will be keeping a close eye on local waterways for the potential of any river flooding. Stay safe and weather aware this weekend.