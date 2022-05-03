Just before 11 PM and the rain chances are rolling in… Get ready for a soggy Wednesday with rainfall totals ranging between a half and inch to an inch.

We dry out and clear out for Thursday’s forecast, bring on the beautiful sunny weather! And temperatures are seasonably in the mid 60’s

Friday and Saturday may feature a bit more cloud cover, especially in southern zones thanks to a nearby low pressure system… a sprinkle or shower also can’t be ruled out. Otherwise northern zones have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 50’s

Back to sunshine for Mother’s Day with temperature in the mid to upper 60’s! Great for the moms!

Have a great evening

Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley