We are already seeing a few breaks in the clouds early this Wednesday morning! I’m excited! I feel like it’s been a while since we’ve seen the sun!

Unfortunately for folks living south of Middlebury the sunshine is a little bit harder to come by as a warm front is lingering in Southern New England keeping the clouds over head!

And as far as the rest of 2021, the clouds are really hanging tough…. I saw one meteorologist online call it “bleh” weather and that’s a perfect way to describe it! Cloudy, mild, with a few spot sprinkles, flurries or pockets of freezing drizzle here and there through New Years Eve! Afternoon high temperatures remain in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s

With that mild air in place, and an approaching low pressure system for the first of the year… Rain is in the forecast to kick off 2022. UGH!

Although it’s only around a quarter to half inch of precipitation, it will likely help to wash away a lot of the snowpack especially here in the Champlain Valley. Unfortunately on the back side of the storm only a few snow showers linger, which likely won’t be enough snow to rebuild what we lost. We still have a few days before the storm system arrives to narrow down the details, so stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley