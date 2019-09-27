Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast

It’s a bit of a foggy start, especially in the river valley.

The good news is there is a ton of sunshine and blue skies waiting for the folks sitting in the fog. A gorgeous end to the workweek, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

As we head into the weekend the forecast is a bit split. Saturday a cold front brings us increasing chances for rain as we head into the afternoon. It’s definitely not a washout but having the rain jacket handy is not a bad idea.

As the front clears the region, the clouds stay stubborn for a few hours early Sunday morning, but high pressure is taking control of the forecast and sunshine is back for the afternoon!

Leaf peeping? Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge is looking STUNNING!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley