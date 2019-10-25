Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast

You’ll have more luck funding cloud cover today than you will if you’re searching for sunshine. A few scattered showers move in later this afternoon, with the more steady rain in our south and central counties over Vermont. Rainfall totals will be no more than 0.25″

This rain pushes south after midnight, and skies clear… albeit slow in some spots, but eventually by Saturday morning most places will see some sunshine!

But here is where the split forecast comes into play… Saturday is the day to go outside, rack some leaves, or head for an end of the season hike.

Sunday is where things go downhill.

A low-pressure system moves in overnight Saturday and passes by Sunday morning. You can expect heavy rain (totals 0.5-1.0″) and gusty winds (South at 10-15 gusting to 25 mph). It’s the day to wrap yourself in a blanket, watch an entire Netflix series, and cleaning the house!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley