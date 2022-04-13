It will be an active next couple of days across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Kicking off the activity will be a warm front lifting north through New England today. It will mean a few isolated rain showers in the North Country this morning. Eventually those sprinkles/showers will spread eastward into the Champlain Valley by the mid to late morning all as we begin the day in the 30s/40s.

The afternoon will feature a scattered, heavier downpours from the North Country to Montreal and the Upper Valley. Southern Vermont and New Hampshire will more-so contend with isolated sprinkles/showers; nuisance in variety. Within some of those downpours could be a rumble of thunder or two. The Storm Prediction Center has even outlined a marginal risk for a stray severe storm in southern St. Lawrence and Essex Counties in New York. Fueling the showers and storms today will be the instability, rise in humidity, and warmth. Highs will range from the 40s/50s in the NEK to the 50s/60s in the Champlain Valley and soaring to the low 70s in southern VT and NH.

Thursday, the warm front gets hung up over the area with continued wide ranging temperatures in the 50s/60s/70s. However, tomorrow will be a bit different in that we have a few more dry slots and sunnier spots scheduled for early on in the day.

The pops of sunshine will enable temperatures to warm. The warm air and sunshine will help to create enough instability in the atmosphere all as a final cold front arrives for the afternoon. Showers and downpours are expected to start breaking out in and around lunchtime.

Scattered downpours and a couple strong/severe storms are likely along that cold front through at least the early evening. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the primary threat with any one storm. Rainfall totals between today and Thursday will average 1 to 2 inches. Be sure to remain weather aware and up to date on the forecast as it continues to evolve.